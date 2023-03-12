Bengals Free Agency: 3 free agent options if Vonn Bell isn't retained
Jimmie Ward
If the Bengals are looking to add a proven veteran safety to the secondary, they don't have to look any further than longtime San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward.
Ward, who has been in the NFL since 2014, has often been the driving force of the 49ers secondary. With his sustained success at the NFL, he could be a key contributor to the Bengals defense. If the team is looking to add a safety who can help Hill continue to grow, Ward could do just that.
Over his eight NFL seasons, Ward has taken the field in 106 regular season games, while starting in 79 of them. Ward has stuffed the stat sheet over his NFL career. In total, he has recorded 451 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, 44 defended passes, and seven interceptions.
In 2022, Ward once again showed that he could be a dominant figure in the secondary, After missing the start of the season he returned in full force. In 12 games played, he recorded 50 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, five defended passes, and three interceptions.
While Ward is 31 years old and preparing for his eighth NFL season, he shows no signs of slowing down. He could very well be the type of player that the Bengals are looking to add to an already talented defense. He's also projected to earn a very affordable contract at two years, $13.5 million ($6.75 million annually).