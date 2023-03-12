Bengals Free Agency: 3 free agent options if Vonn Bell isn't retained
Jordan Poyer
Since being drafted back in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL draft, Jordan Poyer has managed to put together a strong NFL career. Now, after six seasons with the Buffalo Bills, he is set to enter free agency as one of the most notable safeties on the market.
Over his 10 NFL seasons, Poyer has taken the field in 139 career regular season games. While moving across the secondary, he has recorded 706 total tackles, 500 solo tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 50 defended passes, and 24 interceptions.
In 2022, Poyer took the field in 12 games for the Bills. While dealing with several major injuries, he was still productive. He finished the regular season recording 63 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, eight defended passes, and four interceptions.
With several injuries, Poyer took the field in 755 defensive snaps in 2022. This was the lowest of his career since 2016. But when he was healthy, he played a key role in the Bills secondary.
Based on what he has shown, he should be one of the most sought-after sites on the market. The Bengals would be smart to make the move to bring him in. He's projected to earn a two-year, $17 million contract ($8.5 million annually).