Bengals Free Agency: Emmanuel Moseley could be an under-the-radar target
Free agency kicks off next week and the Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to upgrade several aspects of their roster. One area that could use some fine-tuning is at cornerback and 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is someone the team should be zeroing in on.
Moseley has a significant risk that comes with signing him, as the former Niners cornerback tore his ACL last season and only made five starts as a result. In 2021, he missed six games due to various injuries, and he missed four games in 2020 due to injuries and a concussion. In other words, as football fans might say, Moseley is injury-prone.
Even with that being the case, Moseley is worth taking a flier on in free agency.
Bengals should take the risk signing Emmanuel Moseley
First off, the Bengals cornerback situation is fine but it could be better. Chidobe Awuzie will be returning from his own torn ACL, Cam Taylor-Britt is entering his sophomore season in the pros, which can be hit-or-miss, and Mike Hilton is going into the final year of his contract (as is Awuzie).
If the Bengals opt not to re-sign Eli Apple, signing Moseley as a veteran piece could make a lot of sense for this team. Hopefully the guy could stay healthy.
"Moseley is coming off a torn ACL, yet he's an excellent cover corner. He allowed a 43.6 passer rating in his five starts last season, with no touchdown passes allowed. Just 26, Moseley has allowed only one touchdown over the past two seasons with a passer rating of 63.2."- Jeff Kerr
As Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports noted in the blurb above, Moseley held his own when he was healthy. PFF graded him out at 70.9 overall and his coverage grade of 73.5 is pretty impressive. He'd be a nice fit in this Bengals secondary but can he stay healthy? That's the biggest risk with this potential signing.
What do you think of this move, Bengals fans? Would you want to see Cincinnati sign Moseley in free agency?