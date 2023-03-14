Bengals Free Agency: Grading the re-signing of Germaine Pratt
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't jump right in at the start of the legal tampering period as they did a year ago but they still made a move that had fans jumping for joy. That, of course, was the re-signing of Germaine Pratt.
The Bengals spent a third-round pick on Pratt in the 2019 NFL Draft and he was a wrecking ball during the 2022 season, so much so that it didn't feel likely he'd be back in Cincinnati in 2023 and beyond. Pratt had a bit of an outburst following the team's heartbreaking loss in the AFC Championship Game but he apologized for it and appeared to want to be a better teammate moving forward.
Tom Pelissero broke the news on Monday that Pratt would be returning to the Jungle on a three-year deal worth $21 million. He'd earn the most money in Year 1 and then would earn $15 million in the following two years.
What grade do the Bengals deserve for bringing back Germaine Pratt?
This is an easy report card to hand out. The Bengals obviously get an A for being able to re-sign Pratt when it didn't feel like this was a likely move. Pratt was a big part of the defense in 2022 and now that he's signed for another three years, he can continue to be a big piece for this team. He's even taking less money in 2024 and 2025 so that a likely Joe Burrow extension can take place.
Pratt coming back means that the Bengals linebackers are going to be just as good, if not better, than they were in 2022 and that should terrify the opposing offenses in the NFL.