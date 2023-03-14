Bengals Free Agency: More questions to answer at RB after losing Samaje Perine
The Cincinnati Bengals have lost another player in free agency -- This time, it's Samaje Perine, who agreed to a two-year deal with the Broncos worth $7.5 million. That's money Cincinnati probably wasn't willing to cough up to a running back, especially a backup running back.
With Perine now officially headed elsewhere and Joe Mixon carrying a cap hit of $10 million, the Bengals are going to have to find some help at the running back position. Maybe they try to sign someone like Jamaal Williams or turn to the draft to address the position, but one thing is for sure -- Perine won't be on their roster in 2023.
Bengals lose Samaje Perine to Denver
Perine joined Cincinnati in 2020 and had been a solid backup running back for them. This past season, he rushed for 394 yards and two touchdowns while tallying another 287 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He'll be missed on this offense but now the team has to figure out who they will get to replace him.
The Bengals have now lost three players in free agency and Perine marks the first they've lost on the offensive side of the ball.