Bengals free agency prediction could be good news for bringing a key player back
Could Tyler Boyd be underpriced in free agency?
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is headed for free agency this offseason. Given the fact that the Bengals already have two top-tier wide receivers in Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins under contract for next season, many expect Boyd to end up signing elsewhere.
But, could the increase in the NFL's salary cap for next season combined with Boyd's perceive market value leave the door open for him to stay in Cincinnati? Possibly.
The rise in the salary cap gives the Bengals a whole lot of financial freedom this offseason. Plus, Boyd was recently listed as a player who could potentially be underpriced in the market.
From NFL.com:
"Given the dearth of high-end wide receivers hitting free agency, we could see a few eye-popping numbers tossed around at the top of the market. However, things could fall off as clubs decide to wait for a deep draft at the position. Boyd could slide into the void as a big-slot veteran. Coming off a down season in Cincy, the 29-year-old's market figures to be suppressed. In the right scheme, he could be a great buy-low option for a team seeking slot production."
The last sentence of that paragraph describes the Bengals perfectly. They need a slot receiver and likely don't want to spend too much for one. There would literally be no better option than Boyd, who is already familiar with the coach, quarterback, city and scheme.
It definitely seems like the Bengals should be interested in re-signing Boyd at a reasonable rate if possible, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll want to stay in Cincinnati, as he'll likely have several options. If he can find a larger role or more money elsewhere, he'll probably pursue it. Why not?
But, if no amazing offers materialize, perhaps Boyd will decide to continue his career in Cincinnati where he has history and has already established himself as a fan favorite.