Bengals Free Agency: Vonn Bell won't be returning to Cincinnati
After Cincinnati Bengals fans were beaming with joy because Germaine Pratt is returning, the smile was wiped off their faces, as Vonn Bell is departing for the Carolina Panthers. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero had the news first.
Bell signed with the Bengals in the 2020 offseason and became one of their bright spots defensively. Now, with him leaving, there's a real chance that both he and Jessie Bates are on new teams in 2023 and the Bengals have to start from scratch at the safety position.
They drafted Dax Hill in the first round of last year's draft to fill the eventual Bates void but now they'll have to fill Bell's shoes too, which won't be an easy thing to do.
Bengals lose Vonn Bell in free agency
It sucks not having Bell back. Fans really thought that of all the key guys hitting free agency, Bell would be one of the ones surely coming back.
As of this writing, we don't have the contract details for Bell, only that he's joining the Panthers. It's a brutal blow for Cincinnati and now they'll have to figure out what's going to happen at safety.