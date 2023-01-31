Bengals' Germaine Pratt captured calling out Joseph Ossai in NSFW tirade
The Cincinnati Bengals' run to the AFC Championship Game ended in a cloud of controversy, evoking previous decades of Bengals football rather than the prosperous new era Joe Burrow's team appeared to be entering.
After an offensive stall and a poor punt with 30 seconds remaining, Patrick Mahomes' scamper got the Chiefs close to field goal range before young defensive end Joseph Ossai extended his hands out of bounds and shoved Mahomes. The quarterback took the contact and ran with it, netting Kansas City an additional 15 yards and an easier crack at the game-winner, which they dutifully cashed in on.
That left Cincinnati stunned. After a game where the Bengals felt the officiating was consistently tilted, Ossai giving the referees one final opportunity to reward Mahomes and the Chiefs was a bridge too far for free-agent-to-be Germaine Pratt.
The linebacker was captured by reporter Katie Kapusta on his way into the locker room, screaming expletives and rhetorically asking, "Why the f*** you touch the QB?" His intent wasn't really left up to interpretation.
Bengals Germaine Pratt free agent future uncertain after viral NSFW video
Luckily, Ossai wasn't hung out to dry by his teammates; Pratt seemed to be operating alone here. In the postgame scrum, fellow defensive player BJ Hill bodyguarded Ossai's interview, making sure the media treated him with dignity. Bengals HC Zac Taylor was diplomatic, assuring reporters that Ossai's blunder was just "one play," and that the contest "didn't come down to that".
Which is true. Cincinnati's offense had a final drive in regulation to put their own imprint on the contest and send themselves to the Super Bowl. They didn't take advantage. They put the ball back in Mahomes' hands. They gave him a chance to be legendary. Pratt, and the rest of the defense, couldn't contain him.
That leads directly into a discussion of Pratt's future. While it was unclear prior to the game whether the Bengals would retain the NC State product, his role in the postgame chemistry issues could lead to his departure.
"“I’m going to spend time with my family. I’ve put in the work. I showcased my talent. I got better each and every week. I showed what I could do.”"- Bengals LB Germaine Pratt
As of this writing, Pratt feels more like he belongs among the Bengals who won't be back rather than the team's continuous core.
Trying moments reveal character, and Pratt -- uninvolved in the final play -- somehow made himself the thorn in his own team's side regardless. At the very least, this free-agent negotiation just got much stickier. It is worth noting that Pratt did apologize for his actions toward Ossai.
If only nobody had touched the QB.
READ MORE: 5 Bengals Players Who Won't Be Back