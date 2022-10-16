Bengals get bad news regarding Logan Wilson injury
The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-3 but unfortunately, Logan Wilson went down with an injury during the game and it's not good news.
As Kelsey Conway notes in the tweet below, the third-year linebacker out of Wyoming suffered an injury to his right shoulder and that's the same shoulder he had surgery on over the offseason.
Logan Wilson injury update
While the Bengals are deep at linebacker, there's no replacing what Wilson provides for this team. The Wyoming product had 100 tackles and four interceptions last season for the Bengals and was very important in the postseason, notching the clinching interception in the AFC Divisional Round.
Another concerning factor here is that this injury marks the third time that Wilson has missed time due to not being healthy. He missed four games during his rookie year and then four games last year as well. With a potential extension on the horizon for Wilson, the injuries certainly aren't helping his case for a long-term deal.
While Wilson might end up having to miss time due to this shoulder injury, the Bengals are deep at linebacker. Germaine Pratt and Akeem Davis-Gaither will start and behind them on the depth chart are Markus Bailey and Clay Johnston. They'll be in okay hands without Wilson but it's still disappointing that he's injured. He's a big piece for this defense.