Bengals get great news regarding defensive line depth ahead of showdown with Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals got some great news regarding their defensive line depth ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the rival Baltimore Ravens, as the team cleared both defensive end Myles Murphy (knee) and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson (knee) to return to practice. Both players have been sidelined for the entirety of the season so far.
Returns on the horizon for Myles Murphy, McKinnley Jackson
The 21-day window in which both players can practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active gameday roster is now open. Both players are eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.
The clearances come at a great time for the Bengals. The defensive line has been a major issue for the team early in the season, as they have struggled to stop the run and also to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Injury issues have definitely played a role in Cincinnati's struggles on the D-line, as key contributors like B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins have been forced to miss time with various ailments. Plus, Cam Sample is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Cincinnati's defensive line struggles could be a recipe for disaster against the Ravens, who have the league's most potent rushing attack for the second straight season. Their dominance on the ground isn't surprising following the offseason addition of Derrick Henry.
Through four games, Baltimore has averaged 220.3 rushing yards per performance -- 45 more yards per game than the No.2 team, the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Bengals have allowed 145.5 rushing yards per game, and they haven't faced off against a ground game nearly as dangerous as Baltimore's. There's potential for things to get ugly there for the Bengals.
But, at least reinforcements are on the way. After being sidelined for over a month, it seems doubtful that either Myles or Jackson will be cleared for the game against the Ravens. But their respective returns are clearly on the horizon, which is great news for a Bengals team searching for answers on the defensive line.