Bengals get ripped apart on social media as team drops to 1-3
Well, that sucked.
The Cincinnati Bengals just got their doors blown off by the Tennessee Titans, a team that had one of the worst offenses in the league entering Week 4. That didn't stop the Titans from putting up 24 points on the Bengals in the first half, walking away with a 27-3 win, and sending the Bengals home at 1-3 on the year.
Let's just say it -- This game sucked. The Bengals offense came out of the gates hot and then failed to do anything else for the rest of the game. The defense couldn't stop the Titans and let that offense do whatever the heck it wanted. That was capped off by a Derrick Henry touchdown pass before the end of the first half.
The Bengals got walloped by one of the worst offenses in the NFL and now they're in full-blown panic mode. The team is 1-3, their offense is in shambles, and the defense is a shell of itself. This loss might be the beginning of a rough season for Bengals fans.
We're all in this together, folks. Let's look at what the fans (and fans of other teams) are saying.
Bengals fans react to terrible Week 4 game
