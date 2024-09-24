Bengals get worst possible news regarding Trent Brown after loss to Commanders
Things just went from bad to worse for the Cincinnati Bengals. It was bad enough that the Bengals lost their Monday night matchup with the Washington Commanders to fall to 0-3 on the season, but the team also lost starting tackle Trent Brown in the process.
Trent Brown to miss remainder of 2024 season with torn patellar tendon
Brown went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of the contest, and it certainly didn't look good at the time as he ultimately needed to be carted off of the field. Now, the worst-case scenario has been confirmed for the Bengals, as Brown is expected to miss the rest of the 2024 NFL season with a torn patellar tendon, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Brown will undergo surgery, and the good news is that he's expected to make a full recovery. However, he won't be able to contribute on-field for Cincinnati for the rest of the season.
It's a tough blow for the Bengals, who signed Brown to a one-year deal over the offseason in order to help bolster the offensive line. He started in each of the first three games of the season for Cincinnati.
But, injury to one player typically equates to added on-field opportunity for another player, and that's the case here, as rookie offensive tackle Amarius Mims is expected to step into a starting spot in Brown's absence.
There are high hopes for Mims after the team selected him in the first round of the '24 draft. He missed the first two games of the season for the Bengals due to a pectoral injury he suffered during preseason play, but he made his professional debut Monday night against Washington.
If the Bengals had planned to bring Mims along slowly, that plan is now out the window. Instead, Mims will basically be thrown right into the fire, so the team will get an excellent opportunity to see what he's made of, at least.
Cincinnati's' next contest comes against the Carolina Panthers and a familiar face in quarterback Andy Dalton, who took over as the team's starter ahead of Week 3 and led the Panthers to an impressive 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals will need to win that game if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.