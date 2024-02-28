Bengals GM provides promising update on Joe Burrow
Fans in Cincinnati will be happy to hear this.
Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin, the team's de facto general manager, provided a promising update on quarterback Joe Burrow while speaking with media members at the 2024 NFL combine in Indianapolis.
Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist in Week 11. He was forced to undergo surgery and missed the remainder of the season as a result. With Burrow limited to just 10 games, the Bengals missed the playoffs for the first time since his rookie season.
“As far as I know, it's going really well,” Tobin said of Burrow's recovery. “He's been around the building a lot, rehabbing. He's Joe, so you know that a hundred percent effort is going to go into it. He's focused on it. All the reports that we've gotten have been very positive, so we expect a full recovery and we expect him to continue being Joe.”
Though he wouldn't put an exact timetable on Burrow's return to full football activity, Bengals coach Zac Taylor echoed Tobin's optimism regarding Burrow's recovery.
“Positive … everything has been positive,” Taylor said. “Everything has been on schedule. . . . So, we're certainly encouraged. Everything has been positive, almost right on course and excited to get closer to the offseason so we have a better sense of exactly all the involvement that he's going to have day one of the offseason [program]. But he's done everything we've asked him to do post-surgery and he's doing everything he can to prepare himself.”
This is great news for Bengals fans, as Burrow is obviously central to Cincinnati's success. Barring any sort of setbacks, it sure sounds like Burrow should be good to go when next season starts. Burrow is entering his fifth season in Cincinnati, and he should be poised for a bounce back campaign after his '23 season was cut short.