Bengals have best betting value to win Super Bowl 57
The field for the NFL Playoffs is officially set, so now is the time to place a few bets on teams to win the Super Bowl.
I'm here to tell you that no team presents better value than the Cincinnati Bengals.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to lift Lombardi's Trophy, and then I'll break down why you should bet on the Bengals ahead of Wild Card Weekend.
Super Bowl 57 Odds
All odds listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook.
- Chiefs +325
- Bills +400
- Eagles +500
- 49ers +500
- Bengals +750
- Cowboys +1400
- Chargers +2500
- Buccaneers +2500
- Vikings +3000
- Ravens +4000
- Jaguars +5000
- Dolphins +5000
- Giants +6600
- Seahawks +8000
Bengals Have Best Value to Win Super Bowl 57
The Cincinnati Bengals have already shown that last year's Super Bowl run was no fluke, yet they still aren't getting the respect they deserve from the oddsmakers, coming in fourth on the odds list, well below both the Chiefs and the Bills.
The Bengals have already beat the Chiefs this season, proving that they can beat the best the AFC has to offer this season.
Cincinnati already has a favorable first round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, who they just beat by a final score of 27-16. Lamar Jackson's status is still unknown for the game, and even if he does play, taking on the Bengals in Cincinnati after having not played for half a season, is a tall ask of the Baltimore quarterback.
The Bengals are currently listed as 6.5-point favorites.
Since the Bengals are the No. 3 seed in the AFC, they are guarnteed to not see the Chiefs in the second round of the playoffs. At worst, they face the Bills in a rematch of the Week 16 Monday Night Football game that ended early due to the Damar Hamlin tragedy.
At best, the Bengals will get to host the winner between the Jaguars and Chargers, who they would be rightfully favored against. That would leave the Bengals to leave a potential matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, a challenge that has already been passed by this team.
This Bengals team is battle tested and has the experience of last year's run, which makes them an even more formidable opponent for teams to face.
At +750, the Bengals are the bet to make to win Super Bowl 57.
If you're going to bet on them at all, do it now before this weekend's slate. If they advance to the next round, you won't find a book out there that's offering +750 odds. It's best to take advantage of the value now, before it's too late.
