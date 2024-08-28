Bengals have golden opportunity for a no-brainer reunion with former fan favorite
By Jason Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals have cut the roster from 90 players down to 53 and for the most part, there were not any surprises on Tuesday. Cincinnati rewarded those who showed up and showed out in the preseason by including them on the 53-man roster.
While the Bengals' cut day was rather smooth sailing, there were many teams throughout the league that had a lot of moving parts. Every year there are surprises on cut day and this year was no different as teams in both conferences made surprising decisions about who they cut ties with.
Some of these players can benefit the Bengals, especially the ones who have previous experience playing in Cincinnati. Among the players cut on Tuesday was veteran running back Samaje Perine, who no longer fit Sean Payton's vision in Denver.
The Broncos tried to trade Perine, along with veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, but did not have any suitors. Thus, Perine is free to sign with any team in the league, including his former team out in Ohio.
Bengals must jump at the chance to reunite with Samaje Perine
The Bengals are in a transition year at the running back position as Joe Mixon is now a member of the Houston Texans. Following Tuesday's roster-cut day, the Bengals have three running backs on the depth chart: Zach Moss, Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams.
Perine wouldn't usurp anyone and shake up the dynamic of the running back room but he would be a complementary piece that can add depth to an otherwise inexperienced room. Moss has no regular-season experience in this offense, Brown has one year under his belt mostly without Burrow and Williams has 36 combined carries the last three seasons.
Perine is not someone who is going to be a bell-cow back but he still adds value. In addition to knowing the playbook and helping the rest of the RB room along, he is also still a well-above-average pass-blocker at the running back position.
Moss has never been a prolific pass-catching back and while Brown has potential, he is still unproven in this league. Perine would instantly slide in as the most reliable running back option to play on passing downs because of his pass-blocking and receiving ability.
Plus, this running back room is one injury away from being in serious trouble. If there is any area of the roster that could use some extra reinforcements, it is at running back. And if there was anyone to add to the room, it is someone who has direct experience playing in Zac Taylor's offense.