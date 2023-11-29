Bengals hope to get back to winning ways with these epic jerseys in Week 13
White Bengal time!
The Cincinnati Bengals are riding a three-game losing streak and hope seems to be lost for the 2023 season. Joe Burrow isn't coming back out of the tunnel this year and the playoffs are as far away as they have been in quite some time.
There is something to look forward to when the Bengals take the field for Monday Night Football in Jacksonville though. This week, the good guys will be rocking their beloved "White Bengal" look. They'll wear white jerseys with black stripes, white pants with black stripes, and white helmets with black stripes. Talk about a bad ass look!
The Bengals debuted this look (with the white helmets) in Week 3 of this season (also a Monday night game) and defeated the Los Angeles Rams. They're 1-0 repping the white-on-white-on-white so here's to hoping they go 2-0 in this look.