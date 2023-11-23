Bengals hoping to break losing streak with these jerseys in Week 12
The Cincinnati Bengals might be down but they're not out... at least not yet, they aren't. This week they'll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 6-4 and in the playoffs as of this moment. The Bengals lost their starting quarterback for the season but this is still a winnable game for the Stripes.
There's more pressure on the Steelers in this game because they have playoff aspirations and should beat a team who doesn't have its starting signal-caller. That could help tip the scale in Cincinnati's favor and they're going to be sporting the perfect look for a potential upset.
What jerseys are the Bengals wearing in Week 12?
This week's attire will consist of the popular orange jerseys, black pants with orange stripes, and orange socks. According to Jay Morrison of Pro Football Talk, the Bengals are 10-1 when wearing orange jerseys with black pants.
This is my favorite look from the Bengals and I'm bummed that we see less of it each year. The Bengals have won some big games in their orange jerseys so why not win a game that no one expects them to in the same look?