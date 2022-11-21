Bengals take the victorious high road in rousing Week 11 win
The Cincinnati Bengals notched their sixth win of the season in Week 11, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30.
This game started out rough but this matchup wasn't going to be a deja vu of Week 1. Joe Burrow didn't play his cleanest game as he threw two picks (one of which was just pure defensive mastery by T.J. Watt), yet he played well when Cincy needed him most and made a bit of history as well.
The Bengals went through hell to win this game -- or more specifically, they had to put up with several Steelers' cheap shots that went unnoticed by the referees. There were a few late hits on Burrow early in the game, and in the fourth quarter Steelers wideout George Pickens got ejected for a dirty play on Tyler Boyd.
Let's just say certain players may get slapped with fines after this one.
In any case, the Bengals took the lead from the start and overcame their defensive gaffes to win their first game against an AFC North opponent.
While there was no clear turning point in the game, the Bengals came out with guns blazing in the second half knowing that they had to play a much better game.
Bengals pummel Steelers in thrilling 37-30 win in Week 11
At the start of the second half, the Steelers went three-and-out on their first three drives -- a triumphant statement made by a Bengals defense that had given easy points to Pittsburgh in the first half.
The Bengals, on the other hand, scored a touchdown on their second offensive drive in the third quarter, a beauty of a throw from Joe Burrow to Trenton Irwin.
Burrow would throw an interception on the next possession, but that could hardly be considered his fault. T.J. Watt is a god.
Finally, the Bengals gave themselves more room to breathe with a Samaje Perine touchdown (his third of the afternoon!) to put the Bengals ahead 34-23 in the fourth quarter.
Despite a few defensive errors in the first half that led to costly penalties and chunks of yardage for Pittsburgh, the Bengals pulled through. Burrow quietly posted 355 passing yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions. Tee Higgins went off for nine catches and 148 yards (stop calling him a WR2). Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard bullied Pickett all game.
With Chase's absence and with Joe Mixon exiting mid-game due to a possible concussion, Burrow spread the ball around to as many as six different receivers, showing the league why he absolutely deserves MVP consideration.
Were we worried at any point in the game? Yes. But we also had the utmost faith in Burrow to deliver even in a beaten-up offense.
It wasn't the prettiest game of football, yet the Bengals got it done. Cincy is now nipping at the heels of a first place finish in the AFC North -- it'll be tough, but it's not impossible.