Bengals Inactives for Week 5 include Jackson Carman and Cam Taylor-Britt
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football and the inactives have officially been revealed ahead of the big Week 5 matchup.
The winner of this game will move to 3-2 and will be in sole possession of first place in the AFC North due to the Browns losing earlier on Sunday. That means this is an even bigger Bengals-Ravens matchup than normal because it sets the pace for the rest of the 2022 season.
Who won't be suiting up for this game?
Bengals vs Ravens Week 5 Inactives
According to Ben Baby, the Bengals have Jackson Carman, D'Ante Smith, Cam Taylor-Britt, Jay Tufele, and Trayveon Williams inactive for this massive AFC North matchup.
This now marks three straight games where Carman has been inactive and it's proving to be a message from the team that he won't be part of their future following the 2022 season. Smith is also inactive and he's another offensive lineman taken in last year's draft but he was a fourth-round pick, not a second-rounder like Carman was.
Taylor-Britt was taken off IR and hopefully will be able to play in the coming weeks.
As for the Ravens, they have more notable names on their inactive list, including Rashod Bateman, Justin Houston, and Ben Cleveland. This should make things a little easier for the Bengals in what should be a really tough game for the stripes.
Who will reign supreme in the biggest game of the season for both teams so far?