Bengals inactives list for Week 2 vs. Ravens
Who isn't playing?
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to rebound in the second week of the season and what better team to do that against than the hated Baltimore Ravens? While the Bengals got their butts whooped last week, the Ravens beat up the Texans and moved to 1-0.
A win over Baltimore would mean that the Bengals and Ravens are both 1-1 and all systems go once again. It'd also reduce the state of panic in Cincinnati because while the Bengals started 0-2 last year and ended up being fine, fans would rather the team not have to dig themselves out of that hole again.
There's a lot on the line in this one but who won't be suiting up? Let's check the inactives list.
Bengals vs Ravens inactives for Week 2
Bengals
- Jackson Carman
- Chris Evans
- Trey Hill
- D.J. Ivey
- Joseph Ossai
This is mostly the same list as last week only this time around, Evans isn't suiting up due to a hamstring injury. Chase Brown will make his NFL debut.
Ravens
- Marlon Humphrey
- Tyler Huntley (3rd QB)
- Charlie Kolar
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Arthur Maulet
- Ronnie Stanley
- Marcus Williams
The Ravens are pretty beat up this week and will be without several key starters. This should give the Bengals a chance to get their first W of the 2023 season.