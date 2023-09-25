Bengals inactives list for Monday Night Football game tonight vs. Rams
Joe Burrow is ACTIVE
The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to avoid going 0-3 when the Los Angeles Rams come to town hoping to stomp on their hearts once again. These two teams met up in Super Bowl LVI and the Rams came away victorious.
Since then, the Bengals have been the better team but right now, that's up for debate. Joe Burrow was injured during the Week 2 loss and his status for this week's game was uncertain. As game time approached, it was reported that Burrow was expected to start for the team despite not being 100%.
Bengals vs Rams inactives for Week 3
Bengals
- Jackson Carman
- Chris Evans
- Trey Hill
- Trenton Irwin
- D.J. Ivey
- Irv Smith Jr.
- Jay Tufele
After tweaking his calf last Sunday, Burrow is officially active for this game. The Bengals added Irwin, Smith, and Tufele to their inactives list. Smith was listed as doubtful on the injury report so him being included on the inactives list is no surprise.
Rams
- Earnest Brown IV
- Kevin Dotson
- Zach Evans
- Warren McClendon Jr.
Puka Nacua will be active for this game. He's been the rookie receiver to watch so far this season and he's setting out to try and have a big game against the Bengals secondary in primetime.