Bengals inactives list for Week 1 game against Browns
Who's not suiting up today?
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. The Bengals are hoping to start a win streak against a team that's had their number, as the Browns are 5-1 against Cincinnati since Joe Burrow entered the league. The one Bengals win happened in the second match-up of the 2022 season.
For whatever reason, Cleveland has been able to get the best of the Bengals. Hopefully, the tides will officially turn on Sunday and the Bengals can start a two-game win streak over their in-state foes.
Bengals vs Browns inactives for Week 1
Bengals
- Chase Brown
- Jackson Carman
- Trey Hill
- DJ Ivey
- Joseph Ossai
The Bengals won't be playing their fifth-round rookie running back, Chase Brown or their seventh-round cornerback, D.J. Ivey. Two offensive linemen are also inactive for this game, as Jackson Carman and Trey Hill won't be suiting up for the Stripes. Joseph Ossai is injured so him not being active makes sense.
Browns
- Siaki Ika
- Kahlef Hailassie
- Isaiah McGuire
- Juan Thornhill
- Luke Wypler
The big name here is Juan Thornhill, who the Browns signed in the offseason specifically to provide better coverage against a team like the Bengals. That'll be a big loss for the Browns on Sunday.