Bengals inactives list for Week 10 game vs. Texans: Ja'Marr Chase is ACTIVE
The Cincinnati Bengals are riding a four-game win streak but some worries started to trickle in when it was possible that both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins could miss this Week 10 game against the Houston Texans. Fortunately, it appears that Chase's back injury isn't a structural thing but a pain thing. He's active for the game, according to Adam Schefter.
Head coach Zac Taylor told Chase that if he wanted to play, he could.
Chase is active but unfortunately, Tee Higgins will be inactive with a hamstring injury. Higgins missed Week 5 against the Cardinals and that was the first win of this four-game win streak so let's hope the Bengals can do it without him once again.
Let's check out this week's inactives, courtesy of NFL.com.
Bengals vs. Texans inactives for Week 10
Bengals
- Jackson Carman
- Devin Harper
- Tee Higgins
- Trey Hill
- Sam Hubbard
- Josh Tupou
Texans
- Andrew Beck
- Nico Collins
- Jake Hansen
- Brevin Jordan
- Dameon Pierce
- Henry To'oto'o
- Jimmie Ward