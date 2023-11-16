Bengals inactives list for Week 11 game vs. Ravens: Tee Higgins inactive
The AFC North division title could very well be whoever wins this Thursday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals are 5-4 and will drop to 5-5 with a loss while the Ravens are 7-3. A loss for Baltimore isn't as tragic as it would be for Cincinnati, but it'd make the AFC North race closer than it already is.
Both teams will be shorthanded this week, which makes sense since this game is on a short week and it's the middle of a long season. Let's check out the inactives for Thursday Night Football.
Bengals vs. Ravens inactives for Week 11
Bengals
- Jackson Carman
- Devin Harper
- Tee Higgins
- Trey Hill
- Sam Hubbard
- Andrei Iosivas
We knew that Higgins, Hubbard, and Iosivas would be missing the game, as they were all ruled out on the injury report. Carman, Harper, and Hill continue to be inactives with Carman obviously being the biggest name out of that bunch.
Ravens
- Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- Marlon Humphrey
- Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
- Trenton Simpson
- Ronnie Stanley
- Broderick Washington
The Ravens won't have Humphrey and Stanley, which should allow Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson to have big nights. That's the hope at least.