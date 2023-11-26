Bengals inactives list for Week 12 game vs. Steelers
For the first time this season, we'll see the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers square off. The Bengals are 5-5 and have to rely on their backup quarterback the rest of the way. The Steelers are 6-4 and need a win to remain in the AFC North title and playoff spot.
The Bengals have gotten bit by the injury bug more this season than they did in the past two years and that's going to make it tricky for them to make the playoff run. A loss to the Steelers this weekend would probably spell the end of a potential playoff run for Cincinnati but crazier things have happened.
Let's check out the inactives for round one of the Bengals vs. Steelers.
Bengals vs. Steelers inactives for Week 12
Bengals
- Chris Evans
- Tee Higgins
- Trey Hill
- D'Ante Smith
- Cam Taylor-Britt
- Jay Tufele
Higgins, Smith, and Taylor-Britt won't suit up due to injuries. Higgins has been dealing with a hamstring injury and Taylor-Britt is battling a quad injury. Both are massive losses for the Bengals in a game they need to win. Sam Hubbard is back though so that's huge for Cincinnati.
Steelers
- Montravius Adams
- Dylan Cook
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Blake Martinez
- Anthony McFarland Jr.
- Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
The biggest absence for the Steelers this week is Fitzpatrick, who will miss the game due to a hamstring injury.