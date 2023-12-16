Bengals inactives list for Week 15 game vs. Vikings: Justin Jefferson is active
Drew Sample is active for the Bengals.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings take the field for a Saturday afternoon game in the NFL. Both teams are in the playoff hunt but losing this game wouldn't be the end of the world for either side, as it wouldn't be as harmful in the tiebreaker scenarios.
That being said, it's still better to win games rather than lose them. A win would put the Bengals at 8-6 while a loss drops them to 7-7 and allows the other AFC teams to keep pace with them.
Now that we know what's at stake, let's take a look at the players who won't be suiting up for either team in this AFC/NFC match-up.
Bengals vs. Vikings inactives for Week 15
Bengals
- Joe Bachie
- Jackson Carman
- Chris Evans
- Trey Hill
- Jay Tufele
Bachie and Carman were both listed as questionable on the injury report and it appears that neither will suit up for this game. Drew Sample was also listed as questionable but he will be active for the game despite battling an illness this week.
Vikings
- Lewis Cine
- Joshua Dobbs
- Alexander Mattison
- Nick Muse
- Jalen Nailor
- Brian O'Neill
- Chris Reed
The Vikings will be without Mattison and two of their offensive linemen. They will have Justin Jefferson, however, so hopefully the Bengals secondary can step it up and not allow him to have a big game.