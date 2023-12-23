Bengals inactives list for Week 16 game vs. Steelers: Irv Smith Jr. healthy scratch
Smith won't be playing.
The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday afternoon. The loser won't be officially eliminated from the playoff picture but they'll inch closer to not making it to the dance.
The last time these two teams met was in Week 12 when Jake Browning was making his first NFL start. It didn't go well but since then, Browning and the Bengals have gone 3-0 and have worked their way back into the playoff picture. The Steelers have lost three straight games since then and are banking on Mason Rudolph to lead them back into the win column.
We know that Ja'Marr Chase won't be playing due to a shoulder injury but who else won't be suiting up for Cincinnati this week?
Bengals vs. Steelers inactives for Week 16
Bengals
- Travis Bell
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Chris Evans
- Devin Harper
- Trey Hill
- D'Ante Smith
- Irv Smith Jr.
The Bengals have made Irv Smith inactive despite him not being injured, capping the disappointing season off for him. He was signed to be a bigger impact for the offense but has not lived up to the hype.
Steelers
- Dylan Cook
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- DeMarvin Leal
- Blake Martinez
- Kenny Pickett
- Darius Rush
- Trenton Thompson
The biggest names not suiting up for Pittsburgh are Fitzpatrick and Pickett. As noted before, it'll be Mason Rudolph taking the snaps for the Steelers.