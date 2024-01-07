Bengals inactives list for Week 18 game vs. Browns: Tee Higgins inactive
No Tee Higgins for the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from playoff contention last week so Week 18 marks their final game of the season. Their opponent, the Cleveland Browns, have locked in the five-seed in the AFC playoffs so they'll be resting a lot of their big names.
With that being said, let's check out the final inactives list of the season for the Bengals.
Bengals vs. Browns inactives for Week 18
Bengals
- Chidobe Awuzie
- Travis Bell
- Chris Evans
- Tee Higgins
- Trey Hill
- D'Ante Smith
- Irv Smith Jr.
Tee Higgins will not play in what could be his final game as a Bengal. Higgins is hitting free agency this spring and the mood in interviews with other players has been that the chances of him coming back are slim. Awuzie is also not playing and he'll be a free agent this spring as well.
Browns
- Amari Cooper
- Mike Ford Jr.
- Myles Garrett
- Marquise Goodwin
- Dustin Hopkins
- Greg Newsome II
- Juan Thornhill
As noted above, the Browns have their playoff spot locked up so there's not much to gain from them playing their starters this week. Joe Flacco isn't inactive but will not be starting to prevent him from getting injured.