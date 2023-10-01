Bengals inactives list for Week 4 game vs. Titans
Who won't be suiting up?
The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to get back to .500 after starting the year 0-2. Sounds familiar, doesn't it? The Bengals started 0-2 last year and got back to .500 in their third and fourth games. To get to 2-2, they'll need to knock off a struggling Tennessee Titans squad in Week 4.
The Bengals entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. Those certainly took a hit when the team dropped to 0-2 and Joe Burrow got dinged up. Even in their Week 3 win, Burrow looked limited and there's reason to believe that this might be how he looks for the next few weeks or even the rest of the season if he continues to play on the injured calf.
The Titans entered the season with not very high expectations and they're playing the part of an underwhelming team. To make matters worse, their offensive line has been atrocious and are going to be vulnerable against this fierce Bengals pass rush.
Let's take a look at this week's inactives.
Bengals vs. Titans inactives for Week 4
Bengals
- Jackson Carman
- Akeem Davis-Gaither
- Trey Hill
- D.J. Ivey
- Charlie Jones
- Irv Smith Jr.
Davis-Gaither popped on the injury report later in the week and will not be active for this game. Jones and Smith were both deemed OUT before the weekend.
Titans
- Treylon Burks
- Jaelyn Duncan
- Luke Gifford
- Will Levis
- Elijah Molden
- Peter Skoronski
The Titans will be without their best wide receiver and their rookie offensive lineman. That seems pretty major for a struggling team.