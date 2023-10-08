Bengals inactives list for Week 5 game vs. Cardinals
The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to move to 2-3 but they'll have to get past the Arizona Cardinals first. Both teams are 1-3 and a feisty Cardinals team is going to give the Bengals all they can handle on Sunday afternoon.
The Bengals have to win this game. If they don't, they're 1-4 and while the playoffs aren't an impossible task by that point, it'll be a tough thing to accomplish. A 2-3 record would put the Bengals in a similar spot at this point last year and is certainly more manageable.
That being said, the Bengals offense has yet to get going and the defense has struggled through three of four games. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be shorthanded for this game, as injuries have hit some of the key players.
Bengals vs. Cardinals inactives for Week 5
Bengals
- Chidobe Awuzie
- Akeem Davis-Gaither
- Tee Higgins
- Trey Hill
- D'Ante Smith
- Josh Tupou
Awuzie and Higgins are the big names here. Awuzie popped up on the injury report late in the week with a back injury while Higgins fractured his ribs last week. ADG was out last week and continues to be out with an injury.
Cardinals
- Elijah Higgins
- Keaontay Ingram
- Qwuantrezz Knight
- Jonathan Ledbetter
- Carter O'Donnell
Ingram and Ledbetter were listed as out on the injury report so that's not a surprise. There aren't any big names out for Arizona this week.