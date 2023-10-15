Bengals inactives list for Week 6 game vs. Seahawks: Tee Higgins active
The Cincinnati Bengals can get to .500 when their Week 7 bye rolls around but before they get there, they have to take care of business against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are 3-1 and coming off a bye of their own while the Bengals are 2-3 and finally showed signs of life last week in a double-digit win over the Cardinals.
Tee Higgins and Chidobe Awuzie missed last week's game due to injuries and the team still took care of business and got the win. They'll both be back for this game.
Let's take a look at the inactives for Week 6.
Bengals vs. Seahawks inactives for Week 6
Bengals
- Akeem Davis-Gaither
- Devin Harper
- Trey Hill
- D'Ante Smith
- Jay Tufele
Davis-Gaither was listed as out on the injury report so no surprises there. Harper was listed as questionable but the other questionable names on the injury report are active for this game. That includes Tee Higgins, Chidobe Awuzie, and Josh Tupou.
Seahawks
- Artie Burns
- Devin Bush
- McClendon Curtis
- Damien Lewis
- Raiqwon O'Neal
Jamal Adams and DK Metcalf were two of the bigger names to appear on the Seahawks' injury report but both are active for this game.