Bengals inactives list for Week 8 game vs. 49ers
The Cincinnati Bengals take on the San Francisco 49ers with the hopes of getting over the .500 mark. The Niners have lost two straight games and are hoping not to make it a third straight game so a lot is on the line for both squads this week.
We already know that Brock Purdy will start despite being placed on the injury report on Wednesday so the biggest injury question entering this game has already been answered. Trent Williams was ruled as questionable and that's probably the next biggest question for either team.
Here are the inactives for Week 8 against the 5-2 Niners, courtesy of NFL.com.
Bengals vs. 49ers inactives for Week 8
Bengals
- Jackson Carman
- Akeem Davis-Gaither
- Trey Hill
- D.J. Ivey
The Bengals only have four inactive players this week because Chase Brown, who popped up on the injury report late in the week, went on IR. Davis-Gaither has been injured for several weeks now and the other three inactive players are no strangers to the inactive list. D'Ante Smith has clearly won a backup spot over Carman.
49ers
- Brandon Allen
- Kalia Davis
- Tyrion Davis-Price
- Jalen Graham
- Deebo Samuel
- Trent Williams
- Brayden Willis
Williams will not be active for this game, which is a great thing for the Bengals pass rush. They should be able to disrupt Brock Purdy without the best left tackle in the game protecting him.