Bengals Inactives Week 6: Tee Higgins will play, Jackson Carman still inactive
The Cincinnati Bengals square off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and while the Saints will be without all three of their starting wide receivers, the Bengals will have all three of theirs.
Tee Higgins has been battling an ankle injury and is now going to tough it out for two straight weeks. He didn't play last week despite being active.
Jonah Williams, who also was banged up last week, is also planning to play. The inactives include Jackson Carman for the fourth straight game, D'Ante Smith, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Trayveon Williams.
Bengals Inactives for Week 6
Carman has now been inactive for four straight weeks. It'd be one thing if he was active and just not playing but the dude isn't even dressing on game day. That's a wasted pick and it's doubtful that Carman will be on the roster next year.
Smith was a fourth-round pick but there was also hope for him to turn into something for the team but he's been disappointing as well. Both of these guys were, at the very least, hopefully going to turn into backup offensive linemen and now neither are even taking the field in their uniforms. Disappointing.
Taylor-Britt should hopefully be returning to action soon so it's not alarming to see him listed as inactive.
As for Williams, the Bengals have plenty of active running backs so having a fourth one on the game day roster would force them to take away from another position of need.
The Saints are going to be without all three of their starting wide receivers as well as Jameis Winston and Marshon Lattimore. Injuries have hit the Saints hard and the Bengals need to make sure that they take advantage.