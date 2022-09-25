Bengals Injury Report: Jackson Carman is inactive for Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals injury report is out for Week 3 against the New York Jets and the biggest takeaway from it is that last year's second-round pick, Jackson Carman, is inactive. Carman went from being the starting left guard for this season to losing that job to Cordell Volson and now he's just straight up not dressing for game day despite being healthy.
This is not good news for Bengals fans who thought maybe there was still time for the Clemson product to figure things out and become a starting option, or at least a decent backup, for this team.
Jackson Carman not active for Bengals in Week 3
Carman hadn't played at all through two games this season but now the man isn't even worth keeping active for game day. This is not what teams expect from a second-round pick but it's now reality with Carman and the Bengals.
Ben Baby of ESPN tweeted out the dead money on Carman's contract and it's entirely possible that the team ends up simply parting ways with him, especially if he's not even going to be active for games.
The Carman selection in the second round last year felt strange at the time but no one could have predicted that it'd have gone this poorly. Carman played tackle in college and the Bengals made it clear they were going to move him to guard and that's not an easy task for any player. Clearly, Carman wasn't up for the task, as he started just six games last year and has only appeared on special teams this year.
Draft picks crash and burn all the time but the Bengals could have spent that pick on so many other talented players who could have contributed and helped this team compete in 2022.
Will this end up being the end for Jackson Carman in a Bengals uniform?