Bengals Injury Report: La'el Collins might not play in Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals injury report has provided us with some not-so-great news ahead of the team's must-win game in Week 3 against the Jets. After popping up on the injury report on Wednesday with a back injury, La'el Collins missed his second straight practice on Thursday and this doesn't bode well for his chances of playing on Sunday.
Collins was an offseason addition for the Bengals, who hoped to improve their offensive line after it allowed Joe Burrow to get sacked 70 times last season. Collins came in to fill the right tackle spot after Riley Reiff struggled with injuries and so far, it hasn't gone well.
Collins currently grades out at 61.6 by PFF but he's been arguably the worst offensive lineman for the Bengals through two games. He's had his hands full with T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons but every team has at least one respectable pass-rusher so that's not going to get Collins off the hook.
Bengals might be without La'el Collins in Week 3
If Collins can't go, it'll be former sixth-round pick Hakeem Adeniji who will slide into the right tackle spot. This is not what Bengals fans want to see happen, as Adeniji struggled mightily when he was tasked with manning the right guard spot last year. He did play tackle during his time at Kansas, however, so maybe things will go better (though I doubt it).
As for the rest of the Bengals injury report, Drew Sample was the only other member of the stripes not to practice. The backup tight end missing time isn't surprising considering it's been reported that he could miss several months with a knee injury.
Germaine Pratt didn't practice on Wednesday but was limited during Thursday's session. Hopefully that means we see Pratt out there on Sunday in a must-win game against the Jets.
La'el Collins missing this game could make things even more difficult for the Cincinnati Bengals to get their first win of the season.