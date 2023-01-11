Bengals Injury Report: No Alex Cappa or Tee Higgins at practice
The Cincinnati Bengals practiced on Wednesday ahead of their Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens and two notable offensive players were missing from said practice -- Alex Cappa and Tee Higgins.
Cappa was injured in the Bengals' regular-season finale against Baltimore and could barely walk as he left the field. He was seen in the locker room after the game on a scooter. Zac Taylor pretty much ruled him out on Monday, noting that it'd be tough for him to play on Sunday night. He officially ruled him out on Wednesday.
As for Higgins, something was bothering him from Sunday's game and as a result, he wasn't in attendance for Wednesday's practice. Taylor said that Higgins was sick and that's why he wasn't at practice.
If Cappa can't go -- which is expected to be what happens -- it'll be Max Scharping at right guard.
If Higgins can't go, expect more work for Trenton Irwin, who has become a favorite target for Joe Burrow over the past month or so. Higgins hopefully is just being held out of practice and will be okay to take the field for the Wild Card game.
The final injury report comes out on Friday so we'll know more then.