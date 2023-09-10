Bengals injury report for Week 1 vs Browns: Joseph Ossai won't play
Ossai is out for the Bengals and Thornhill is questionable for the Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals begin their quest toward their first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday when they head to Cleveland to play their in-state rivals, the Browns.
Cleveland has beaten up on the Stripes in recent years, sitting with a 5-1 record against them since Joe Burrow entered the league in 2020. That one win the Bengals have against the Browns came in the second meeting between the two teams last year so hopefully a new streak is about to begin for the good guys.
Both teams have playoff aspirations but the Bengals are the Ohio team with Super Bowl hopes and dreams. How do these teams' injury reports look as we inch closer to kickoff?
Bengals vs Browns Week 1 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie (Non-Injury Related)
- Tyler Boyd (Toe)
- Joe Burrow (Calf)
- Joseph Ossai (Ankle) - OUT
- D'Ante Smith (Shoulder)
Browns Injury Report
- Joel Bitonio (Non-Injury Related)
- Jack Conklin (Non-Injury Related)
- Amari Cooper (Non-Injury Related)
- Marquise Goodwin (Illness)
- Juan Thornhill (Calf) - QUESTIONABLE
- Denzel Ward (Concussion)
- Alex Wright - Knee
Ossai injured his ankle in the final preseason game and Bengals fans were made aware that he wouldn't be playing in this one a few weeks ago. Ossai could end up missing a few games with that ankle injury.
As for the Browns, Thornhill is the only one who might not suit up. Ward returned to practice midweek and will be active for this game and he'll be determined to slow down Ja'Marr Chase.