Bengals injury report for Week 10 vs. Texans: Tee Higgins OUT
The 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals are rolling but they have some injuries that are certainly going to be a factor when they host the 4-4 Houston Texans this weekend. The Bengals have won four straight games and look like one of the best teams in the NFL right now but how will these injuries impact them?
Let's check out this week's injury report.
Bengals vs. Texans Week 10 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Ja'Marr Chase (Back) - QUESTIONABLE
- Jalen Davis (Ankle)
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee)
- Tee Higgins (Hamstring) - OUT
- Sam Hubbard (Ankle) - OUT
- Charlie Jones (Thumb) - QUESTIONABLE
- Cam Taylor-Britt (Quad)
- Josh Tupou (Shoulder) - DOUBTFUL
This is one of the longer injury reports that the Bengals have had this season but the good news is that Chase isn't for sure out after suffering a back injury in the win over Buffalo. Tee Higgins won't be playing, which is a big loss, but if Chase plays, Joe Burrow will have him, Tyler Boyd, the tight ends, Joe Mixon, Trenton Irwin, and Andrei Iosivas to throw to. If Chase is out, that could be problematic.
Texans Injury Report
- Will Anderson Jr. (Knee)
- Andrew Beck (Ankle/Elbow/Shoulder) - OUT
- Blake Cashman (Knee)
- Nico Collins (Calf) - OUT
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (Quad) - OUT
- George Fant (Knee)
- Jonathan Greenard (Hand)
- Jake Hansen (Hamstring/Hand) - OUT
- Christian Harris (Hand)
- Charlie Heck (Back)
- Tytus Howard (Knee)
- Jerry Hughes (Back) - QUESTIONABLE
- Josh Jones (Hand)
- Brevin Jordan (Foot) - OUT
- John Metchie III (Ribs)
- Steven Nelson (Back/Neck) - QUESTIONABLE
- Dameon Pierce (Ankle) - OUT
- Sheldon Rankins (Knee)
- Myjai Sanders (Knee)
- Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)
- Henry To'oTo'o (Concussion) - OUT
- Laremy Tunsil (Knee)
- Jimmie Ward (Hamstring) - OUT
- Robert Woods (Foot) - QUESTIONABLE
My jaw nearly hit the floor when I saw the length of Houston's injury report this week. They have eight players ruled out for this game and another three are listed as questionable. Fortunately for the Texans, C.J. Stroud is not included on their CVS receipt-length injury report. They will be without their main kicker, however, so that is something to watch.