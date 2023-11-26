Bengals injury report for Week 12 vs. Steelers: No Tee Higgins or Cam Taylor-Britt
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend in the first match-up of the season between these two fierce rivals. The Bengals, of course, won't have Joe Burrow, which tips the scale in Pittsburgh's favor.
The Steelers would be in the playoffs if the season ended right now while the Bengals need to basically win out and would still need some help. This would be hard to do with a backup quarterback. Crazier things have happened though.
Here is this week's injury report.
Bengals vs. Steelers Week 12 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chase Brown (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
- Joe Burrow (Right Wrist) - OUT
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee)
- Tee Higgins (Hamstring) - OUT
- B.J. Hill (Knee)
- Sam Hubbard (Ankle)
- Andrei Iosivas (Knee)
- Trenton Irwin (Hip)
- Germaine Pratt (Illness) - QUESTIONABLE
- D.J. Reader (NIR - Illness)
- Cameron Sample (Knee)
- D'Ante Smith (Knee) - DOUBTFUL
- Cam Taylor-Britt (Quad) - OUT
- Jonah Williams (Shoulder)
This is the lengthiest injury report of the season for the Bengals and they'll be without several key players. We knew that Burrow wouldn't be playing but Higgins and Taylor-Britt will also be sidelined for this game. Higgins has not played since getting injured in the Sunday night win over Buffalo. Taylor-Britt is a huge boost for the defense so the Steelers offense should be fortunate that he won't be out there.
Steelers Injury Report
- Montravius Adams (Ankle) - OUT
- Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring) - OUT
- Nick Herbig (Hamstring)
- Cameron Heyward (Rest/Groin)
- Patrick Peterson (Rest)
- George Pickens (Shin)
- James Pierre (Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
- Isaac Seumalo (Rest)
- Levi Wallace (Rest)
The Steelers have two players who are out for this game with Fitzpatrick being the bigger name. Not having him out there is a huge win for the Bengals offense who needs all of the help they can get.