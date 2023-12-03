Bengals injury report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars: Tee Higgins will play
Bengals have two players listed as questionable; Jaguars have four questionable
The Cincinnati Bengals will play on Monday Night Football for the second time this season and it'll be their third primetime game in five weeks. Any Bengals game now has less appeal to the national audience, as Joe Burrow won't be playing anymore in the 2023 season.
That takes the luster out of this Bengals/Jaguars match-up, as without Burrow, it's a backup quarterback and a leaky defense going up against a very good Jags squad. What do the injury reports for both teams look like for this Monday night showdown?
Bengals vs. Jaguars Week 13 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie (Illness)
- Jake Browning (Right Wrist)
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Rest)
- Trey Hendrickson (Rest)
- Tee Higgins (Hamstring/Ankle)
- B.J. Hill (Rest)
- Sam Hubbard (Rest)
- Tanner Hudson (Finger)
- Drew Sample (Foot)
- D'Ante Smith (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE
- Cam Taylor-Britt (Quad/Ankle)
- Jay Tufele (Illness) - QUESTIONABLE
- Logan Wilson (Ankle/Foot)
I was a little shellshocked at how long the injury report was this week but four players listed here were only on the injury report because they took some practice time off to rest. The biggest name on there is Tee Higgins, who, after missing three straight games, will suit up and play for the first time with Jake Browning as his quarterback.
Speaking of Browning, he's on the injury report with a wrist injury but he was a full participant in practice all wee. The only two players who might not play are D'Ante Smith and Jay Tufele, both of whom are backups.
Jaguars Injury Report
- Tyson Campbell (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
- Travis Etienne (Ribs) - QUESTIONABLE
- Luke Farrell (Toe) - QUESTIONABLE
- Brenton Strange (Foot) - QUESTIONABLE
Jacksonville's injury report might be shorter but all four players listed are questionable for this week's game. Etienne is the biggest name out of that bunch and Doug Pederson told reporters that he expects the Jags running back to play on Monday night.