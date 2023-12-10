Bengals injury report for Week 14 vs. Colts: 3 players are questionable
Boyd, Reader, and Smith are questionable for the Bengals.
The Cincinnati Bengals can secure a key tiebreaker for the playoff picture this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, two key players are questionable for the match-up.
Tyler Boyd and D.J. Reader were both added to the injury report later in the week with Boyd landing on it on Thursday and Reader appearing on Friday. Boyd is dealing with an ankle injury and Reader has a back injury but Zac Taylor seemed optimistic that both would be able to play.
As for the Colts, the biggest name to appear on the injury report is Jonathan Taylor and he will be out for this match-up. This is a big relief for the Bengals, who have had trouble stopping the run this year. They'll still have to deal with Zack Moss but avoiding Taylor is a big win for them.
Here is this week's injury report.
Bengals vs. Colts Week 14 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Tyler Boyd (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
- Chase Brown (Hamstring)
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Rest)
- B.J. Hill (Rest)
- Sam Hubbard (Rest)
- D.J. Reader (Back) - QUESTIONABLE
- D'Ante Smith (Personal) - QUESTIONABLE
- D.J. Turner (Hamstring)
- Jonah Williams (Back)
Colts Injury Report
- Julius Brents (Quad) - QUESTIONABLE
- DeForest Buckner (Shoulder)
- Tyquan Lewis (Ankle)
- Braden Smith (Knee) - OUT
- E.J. Speed (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE
- Ameer Speed (Hip) - QUESTIONABLE
- Grover Stewart (NIR)
- Jonathan Taylor (Thumb) - OUT