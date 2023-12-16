Bengals injury report for Week 15 vs. Vikings: 3 questionable for Cincinnati
Joe Bachie, Jackson Carman, and Drew Sample are questionable for Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Bengals look to win their third straight game this Saturday and doing so would give them eight wins on the year. It seemed nearly impossible for the Bengals to win eight games after Joe Burrow went down for the season but the Bengals have been playing well even without their starting quarterback.
Fortunately for them, their injury report isn't daunting for this big match-up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings, on the other hand, will be without their starting running back and their starting right tackle. That's going to make things trickier for them when they come to Paycor Stadium for a Saturday afternoon game.
Here is this week's injury report.
Bengals vs. Vikings Week 15 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie (Shoulder)
- Joe Bachie (Oblique) - QUESTIONABLE
- Tyler Boyd (Foot/Ankle)
- Jake Browning (Right Forearm)
- Jackson Carman (Illness) - QUESTIONABLE
- Ja'Marr Chase (Ankle)
- Drew Sample (Illness) - QUESTIONABLE
- D.J. Turner (Ankle)
- Mitchell Wilcox (Knee)
The Bengals have three players listed as questionable. None of them are impact players for the team, as Bachie is mostly a special teams guy while Carman has been inactive throughout the season and when he is active, he's a backup. Sample and Tanner Hudson have split the reps at tight end so expect Hudson and Irv Smith Jr. to split the reps if Sample can't go.
Vikings Injury Report
- Ed Ingram (Hip)
- Justin Jefferson (Chest) - QUESTIONABLE
- Alexander Mattison (Ankle) - OUT
- Jalen Nailor (Concussion) - OUT
- Brian O'Neill (Ankle) - OUT
- Chris Reed (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
- Dalton Risner (Ankle)
The Vikings' injury report isn't as lengthy but they have three players listed as out with two of them being key starters. Justin Jefferson is also listed as questionable.