Bengals injury report for Week 16: vs. Steelers: Ja'Marr Chase ruled out
Chase will miss Week 16 due to a shoulder injury.
The Cincinnati Bengals won't have Ja'Marr Chase for their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chase has been ruled out for this weekend's game but what does the rest of the injury report look like?
Bengals vs. Steelers Week 16 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Joe Bachie (Oblique)
- Chase Brown (Sternum)
- Jake Browning (Right Forearm)
- Alex Cappa (Knee/Ankle)
- Jackson Carman (Illness)
- Ja'Marr Chase (Shoulder) - OUT
- Cameron Sample (Knee)
Fortunately, Chase is the only Bengals player who won't be suiting up for this game. He's a big loss but the Bengals still have Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Trenton Irwin to catch passes from Jake Browning.
Steelers Injury Report
- Minkah Fitzpatrick (Knee) - OUT
- Pat Freiermuth (Knee)
- Najee Harris (Knee)
- Cameron Hayword (Concussion)
- Broderick Jones (Ankle)
- Kenny Pickett (Ankle) - OUT
- Elijah Riley (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
- Isaac Seumalo (Shoulder)
- Trenton Thompson (Neck) - OUT
The Steelers will be without Minkah Fitzpatrick in their secondary, which is a huge blow for them in a must-win situation. They'll also be without Kenny Pickett so it'll be Mason Rudolph the entire way unless he gets injured.