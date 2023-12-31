Bengals injury report for Week 17 vs. Chiefs: KC could be without best CB
Bengals only have 2 players questionable
The Cincinnati Bengals activated Cam Taylor-Britt off IR this week, giving their secondary a huge boost just in time for their Week 17 match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City might be without L'Jarius Sneed for this weekend's game, as he's dealing with a calf injury and is questionable on the injury report.
The Bengals' injury report isn't as long as Kansas City's but that doesn't mean this hasn't been an injury-plagued team this year. They've lost Joe Burrow and D.J. Reader for the season while also losing Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and other key players for periods of time.
During their past two successful seasons, the Bengals managed to mostly avoid the injury bug but it's bitten them hard this year. Can they get past it and stay alive in the playoff race?
Bengals vs. Chiefs Week 17 injury report
Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase (Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
- Jalen Davis (Groin) - QUESTIONABLE
- Joe Mixon (Ankle)
- Cam Sample (Knee)
- Cam Taylor-Britt (Ankle)
- Mitchell Wilcox (Foot)
Chiefs
- Nick Bolton (Wrist/Abdomen)
- Mike Edwards (Knee)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Illness) - QUESTIONABLE
- Mecole Hardman (Thumb) - QUESTIONABLE
- Trent McDuffie (Shoulder)
- Charles Omenihu (Groin)
- Isiah Pacheco (Concussion/Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
- Donovan Smith (Neck) - OUT
- Trey Smith (Ankle/Knee)
- L'Jarius Sneed (Calf) - QUESTIONABLE
- Kadarius Toney (Hip) - OUT
- Jaylen Watson (Illness)
- Joshua Williams (Neck) - QUESTIONABLE