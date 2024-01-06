Bengals injury report for Week 18 vs. Browns: Cleveland resting key starters
Bengals have 2 questionable, 1 doubtful; Browns have 4 questionable, 6 out
When the Cleveland Browns come to Paycor Stadium to play the Cincinnati Bengals, they have very little on the line. They've already locked up the five-seed in the AFC playoffs so it's no surprise that they'll be resting a lot of their starters for this Week 18 match-up.
The Bengals have yet to win a division game this season and can also finish with a winning record if they knock off the Browns. A loss, however, would give them a better draft pick but we know the team isn't going to care about that while they're playing. They want to win.
The injury report from Cleveland looks like a team that's planning on resting the majority of its starters as it preps for the playoffs and simply hopes to get out of this game without any injuries. The Bengals have some key players who could miss the game as well.
Bengals vs. Browns Week 18 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie (Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
- Jake Browning (Foot)
- Ja'Marr Chase (Shoulder)
- Jalen Davis (Groin) - QUESTIONABLE
- Tee Higgins (Hamstring) - DOUBTFUL
- Trenton Irwin (Hamstring)
- Joe Mixon (Illness)
It's sad that this could be the final week where Higgins is a member of the Bengals and he might not end up playing. He'll be a free agent in the spring and should land a hefty contract.
Browns Injury Report
- Joel Bitonio (Oblique, Knee)
- Corey Bojorquez (Left Quad) - QUESTIONABLE
- Amari Cooper (NIR - Rest) - OUT
- Joe Flacco (Calf)
- Mike Ford (Calf) - OUT
- Myles Garrett (Shoulder/Hamstring) - OUT
- Marquise Goodwin (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE
- Duron Harmon (Ankle)
- Shelby Harris (Back)
- Dustin Hopkins (Left Hamstring) - OUT
- Kareem Hunt (Groin)
- Jordan Kunaszyk (Calf) - QUESTIONABLE
- Elijah Moore (Concussion) - QUESTIONABLE
- Greg Newsome II (Knee) - OUT
- David Njoku (NIR - Rest)
- Ogbo Okoronkwo (Pectoral)
- Ethan Pocic (Shoulder, Stinger)
- Wyatt Teller (Ankle)
- Juan Thornhill (Calf) - OUT
- Denzel Ward (Shoulder)
The Browns' injury report mirrors a CVS receipt simply because they're playing it safe and hoping to avoid injuries as the playoffs start next week. Six players are out for this game, including Cooper, Garrett, Hopkins, and Newsome. If there was anything at stake this week, one would have to think these players might have toughed it out but there's no need for them to risk injury.