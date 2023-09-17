Bengals injury report for Week 2 vs Ravens: 3 questionable for Cincinnati
Bailey, Evans, and Ossai are all listed as questionable vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to rebound this week when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals fell to 0-1 in Week 1 while the Ravens blew out their opponent to move to 1-0.
A win by the Bengals squares things up at 1-1 and then if the Browns lose to the Steelers on Monday night, everyone is 1-1 in the division. But, first, let's focus on this game.
If there was one positive takeaway from the Bengals' loss, it was that no one got injured. The Ravens can't say the same thing, as they saw multiple players get banged up in the blowout win. That could make things easier for the Stripes when these two teams square off on Sunday afternoon.
How do the injury reports look for both sides?
Bengals vs Ravens Week 2 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie (Non-Injury Related)
- Markus Bailey (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE
- Joe Burrow (Calf)
- Chris Evans (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
- Daxton Hill (Hand)
- Joseph Ossai (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
- Cameron Sample (Ankle)
- Logan Wilson (Ankle)
Ossai missed last week's season opener with an ankle injury but he's been bumped up to questionable after practicing this week. Bailey and Evans are also both questionable and Bailey did not practice on Friday.
Ravens Injury Report
- Mark Andrews (Quad) - QUESTIONABLE
- Marlon Humphrey (Foot) - OUT
- Tyler Linderbaum (Ankle) - OUT
- John Simpson (Personal)
- Ronnie Stanley (Knee) - OUT
- Marcus Williams (Pectoral) - OUT
The Ravens are banged up and will officially be without their starting cornerback, starting safety, starting center, and starting left tackle. Oof.