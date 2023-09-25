Bengals injury report for Week 3 vs. Rams: Is Joe Burrow playing?
Will we see Burrow on Monday night?
The biggest storyline leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals' clash with the Los Angeles Rams has been whether or not Joe Burrow will take the field and play. The top pick in the 2020 draft tweaked his calf at the end of the Bengals' Week 2 game against the Ravens and the quarterback was limited in practice throughout the week.
The Bengals are 0-2 and need a win against the Rams on Monday night to avoid starting 0-3 and having a miserable hole to dig themselves out of.
Let's take a look at the injury report for both teams in Week 3.
Bengals vs Rams Week 3 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Tycen Anderson (Calf)
- Joe Burrow (Calf) - QUESTIONABLE
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee)
- Joseph Ossai (Ankle)
- Nick Scott (Concussion)
- Irv Smith Jr. (Hamstring) - DOUBTFUL
Burrow was limited at practice on Friday and Saturday and it appears as though he'll be a game-time decision for the Bengals. Jay Morrison of The Athletic, however, reported that Burrow's teammates expect him to be inactive. Smith's injury popped up late in the week and now he's doubtful to take the field.
Rams Injury Report
- Brian Allen (Illness)
- Cobie Durant (Groin)
- Puka Nacua (Oblique)
- Joe Noteboom (Shoulder)
- Jonah Williams (Back)