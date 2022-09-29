Bengals Injury Report Week 4: Jackson Carman once again listed as inactive
The Cincinnati Bengals injury report is out and the team has just four inactives for the Thursday night game against the Dolphins. The "highlight" of the inactive players is second-year offensive lineman Jackson Carman, who is missing his second straight game despite being healthy.
The other three players who won't be active for Bengals/Dolphins are Drew Sample, D'Ante Smith, Trayveon Williams. Carman is obviously the most notable of the four because we all knew that Sample was going to miss some time and the other two guys entered the season as depth pieces. That wasn't the case for Carman.
Fortunately, La'el Collins and Germaine Pratt are active for the game despite being listed as questionable entering this week. Collins has been dealing with a back injury while Pratt had a knee issue.
Bengals Injury Report: No Jackson Carman for second straight week
Carman's inability to even be listed as active for a game is concerning and it's definitely telling as to how the organization feels about him. It won't be surprising at all if the former Clemson product is released next offseason since it doesn't feel like any team would want to trade for him.
It feels like a wasted pick for sure but hopefully the Bengals have learned from this debacle. Drafting a tackle early on with the intent to move him to one of the guard spots isn't always the best course of action.
The Bengals and Dolphins kick off at 8:15 EST on Thursday night.