Bengals injury report for Week 4 vs. Titans: 2 out for Cincinnati
Who's not suiting up this week?
If the Cincinnati Bengals want to get to 2-2, they'll have to take care of business against the Tennessee Titans, who are also hoping to get to 2-2 with a win this Sunday.
The Bengals started 0-2 and then won their first game on Monday night against the Rams. The Titans lost their first game, then beat the Chargers, and then got demolished by the Browns. They have not looked good through three games but be that as it may, they're 1-2 and play in a very winnable division.
Injury-wise, the biggest injury the Bengals have dealt with this season is the lingering calf injury that Joe Burrow sustained this summer. He tweaked it in the Week 2 loss to Baltimore, played on Monday night and looked limited but his team got the win and he said there were no setbacks.
For the Titans, their lackluster offensive line will be without one of its best players and they'll also be without one of their best receivers. Let's check out the injury report for Week 4.
Bengals vs. Titans Week 4 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie (Rest)
- Joe Burrow (Calf)
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE
- Charlie Jones (Thumb) - OUT
- Irv Smith Jr. (Hamstring) - OUT
Smith is missing his second straight game and Bengals fans aren't surprised to see the oft-injured tight end not playing once again. He had that injury-prone label slapped on him before coming to the Queen City. Jones is also out with a thumb injury.
Titans Injury Report
- Denico Autry (Groin) - QUESTIONABLE
- Treylon Burks (Knee) - OUT
- Luke Gifford (Hamstring) - OUT
- Derrick Henry (Toe/Rest)
- Deandre Hopkins (Ankle)
- Harold Landry (Hamstring)
- Elijah Molden (Hamstring) - OUT
- Peter Skoronski (Abdomen) - OUT
- Teair Tart (Knee)
- Josh Whyle (Illness)
The Titans will be without four players and another player is questionable. Their biggest loss for this game is Burks, who is a reliable weapon for Ryan Tannehill.