Bengals injury report for Week 5 vs. Cardinals: 1 out, 4 questionable
Bengals vs. Cardinals injury report
The Cincinnati Bengals need to win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Yes, even this early in the season, the Bengals run the risk of being out of the postseason due to their sloppy start.
Fortunately, Joe Burrow is off the injury report for the first time this season. He hasn't played well with his lingering calf injury but not having an injury destination is a good sign moving forward. Now let's hope he can start moving around in the pocket more and throwing the ball further than 10 yards.
A not-so-good piece of news is that Tee Higgins was injured during the blowout loss to Tennessee. He fractured his ribs in that loss and didn't practice for two days during the week leading up to this game. Akeem Davis-Gaither also missed several days of practice.
With all of that said, here is this week's injury report.
Bengals vs. Cardinals Week 5 injury report
Bengals Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie (Back) - QUESTIONABLE
- Orlando Brown Jr. (Groin)
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee) - OUT
- Trey Hendrickson (Back) - QUESTIONABLE
- Tee Higgins (Ribs) - QUESTIONABLE
- Irv Smith Jr. (Hamstring)
- Cam Taylor-Britt (Concussion) - QUESTIONABLE
Hendrickson was a late addition to the injury report and is questionable for this game. Three other Bengals have questionable designations and all three of them are big names on the team. Davis-Gaither is the only one who for sure isn't suiting up.
Cardinals Injury Report
- Krys Barnes (Finger)
- Kelvin Beachum (Hand)
- Dennis Daly (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
- Hjalte Froholdt (Neck)
- Will Hernandez (Back) - QUESTIONABLE
- Keaontay Ingram (Neck) - QUESTIONABLE
- Jonathan Ledbetter (Finger) - OUT
- Garrett Williams (Knee) - OUT
- Josh Woods (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
The Cardinals also have four players who are questionable but have two players not suiting up.